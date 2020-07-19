The NHL is two weeks away from officially resuming play, and the Boston Bruins, like most teams, are itching to get back to some competitive play.

It’s been four long months since the league paused its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But like many professional sports in the United States, the NHL is gearing up for its return in two reported hub cities — Toronto and Edmonton.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand, for instance, said time during self-quarantine “went by slowly but at the same time went by fast,” and knows things will be on a much more level playing field once play resumes.

“Yeah, I don’t think anything is going to be like this,” Marchand told reporters during a Zoom call Saturday, via the team. “This is going to be different than anything. It’s almost like going back to being a kid again and going into a tournament where you’re watching other teams play right after you, you finish your game and go watch the next one and you all kinda stay at the same hotel. So this is more like being a kid than anything, except you’re not allowed to go anywhere and do anything other than play hockey, which is a good thing right?”

That said, Marchand’s hoping to maintain a laser-sharp focus once play resumes, no matter the circumstances.

“I don’t think I’m going to look at anything to compare this to or expect anything. It’s more just go out there, go with the flow and be prepared for the worst, that way it’s not that bad when you get there and go through it all. So, it’s going to take being mentally strong to go there and be willing to stay in a hotel for that long and be cooped up and away from your families. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be worth to if you win.”

The Bruins will officially resume play Sunday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images