Kemba Walker on Monday will embark on his first playoff run with the Celtics, and he’ll be doing so at full health.

Boston was cautious in the seeding round with Walker, who’d been battling a nagging knee injury over the past few months. Walker appeared in six of the Celtics’ eight pre-playoff contests in Orlando, playing no more than 28 minutes in any of those games save for Boston’s overtime win over the Magic. But as Brad Stevens revealed to reporters Sunday, Walker will not be subject to a minutes restriction in the postseason.

“He’s fine, he’s ready to roll,” Stevens said, per Boston.com. “It’s been a good plan of attack by our training staff. And Kemba obviously played well and minutes wise, should be in good shape.”

Ironically enough, Walker admitted Saturday he didn’t know his minutes restriction had been lifted until Stevens notified the media, though he was happy to hear the news.

The third-seeded C’s will open their best-of-seven, first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Tip-off for Game 1 at Walt Disney World is set for 6:30 p.m. ET

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images