Romeo Langford has been hit with another injury.

The Boston Celtics rookie tore ligaments in his right wrist and potentially could have a procedure to repair them. But head coach Brad Stevens is unsure of a timeline for Langford’s recorvery.

“We’re still going through the process of determining next step with him,” Stevens told reporters on Zoom, via MassLive. “I don’t know if that means that, down the road, he’ll have to take time off, if that means he’ll have to have it worked on, but they’re determining and we’re still in the process of determining how he feels and whether or not he’ll be available or not. I’d say it’s questionable.”

Langford tore a ligament in his shooting-hand thumb and missed the Celtics’ Summer League. He also dealt with ankle injuries during his time in the NBA and G League.

It’s unclear whether Langford will be a part of the roster when the Celtics begin their first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

