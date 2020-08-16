Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for a showdown inside the Edmonton bubble?

The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames will meet Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Flames hold a 2-1 series edge following their 2-0 victory Friday night.

Will Dallas even the series or will Calgary take a commanding 3-1 lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Stars-Flames Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images