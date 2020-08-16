Are you ready for a showdown inside the Edmonton bubble?
The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames will meet Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Flames hold a 2-1 series edge following their 2-0 victory Friday night.
Will Dallas even the series or will Calgary take a commanding 3-1 lead? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Stars-Flames Game 4 online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images