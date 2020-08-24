David Krejci Continues Massive Point Streak In Bruins’ Win Vs. Lightning

David Krejci has been on another level for the Boston Bruins since the NHL’s resumption.

Playoff Krejci has been in rare form as he extended his postseason point streak to seven games after tallying an assist in the squad’s 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Krejci’s current playoff point streak is the longest by a Bruins since Patrice Bergeron had a seven- gamer of his own in 2014.

The Bruins forward has notched three goals and 10 assists for the Black and Gold so far since the NHL’s return.

