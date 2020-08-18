The Boston Bruins took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night in their Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series.

However, it did not always look as though that would be the case as the B’s trailed 2-0 deep into the third period. With 12:34 remaining in the game Jake DeBrusk ignited the Black and Gold with a fantastic goal, setting off a four-goal explosion that ultimately gave Boston a 4-3 win.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava brings you the Ford Final 5 Facts for the exhilarating game in the video above.