Is Sony Michel Being Activated Off Patriots’ PUP List Earlier Than Expected?

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Sony Michel appears to be returning off of the physically unable to perform list earlier than expected.

Michel was in full uniform as the Patriots took the practice field in shells and shorts Wednesday morning. This is the first time Michel has been spotted this summer, and if he practices, he’ll be required to be activated off of the PUP list. The 2018 first-rounder went through individual drills early in Wednesday’s practice.

It was speculated that Michel could miss the first half of the 2020 NFL season.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jeff Thomas, safety Adrian Phillips, wide receivers Julian Edelman and Devin Ross also returned to practice Wednesday.

Safety Devin McCourty, wide receiver Will Hastings, defensive tackle Beau Allen and running back Lamar Miller (PUP) were the only absences.