NFL Rumors: Why Cam Newton ‘Has Taken An Interest’ In WR N’Keal Harry

Newton apparently is doing what he can to bring the best out Harry

At times last season, it appeared as if Tom Brady either had little interest in mentoring N’Keal Harry or simply became too frustrated with the then-rookie receiver to ever look his way during games. Or both.

Cam Newton, on other hand, apparently is taking a different approach with the New England Patriots’ 2019 first-round draft pick.

During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” program, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard offered the following insight into Newton and Harry’s relationship:

“I do know that Cam Newton has taken an interest in N’Keal Harry,” Bedard said. “He’s really in Harry’s ear. Cam sees him as similar to him, at the receiver position — don’t try to be Julian Edelman, try to be a power forward. You’re a power forward. Go be a power forward. So, that is happening.”

That certainly is good news for Harry and the Patriots, as the sophomore wideout could be a real difference-maker if he approaches his seemingly high potential.

That said, it’s one thing for a veteran quarterback to encourage and coach a young receiver during training camp. It’s another thing entirely for them to stick with the player and continue feeding him the ball regardless of whether he occasionally messes up.

