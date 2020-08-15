Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak will be between the pipes for the Bruins on Saturday.

Boston announced goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the team now will ride with Halak for Game 3 agains the Carolina Hurricanes.

Halak has playoff experience with a 13-16 record and 2.45 goals-against average.

For more on the Bruins goalie, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images