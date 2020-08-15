Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City can move within striking distance of the ultimate goal by recreating one of its brightest moments.

Manchester City will face Lyon on Saturday in Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Manchester City is favored to win this matchup, having finished second in England’s Premier League and comprehensively beaten Real Madrid last Friday in the round of 16. Lyon, the seventh-place finishers in France’s Ligue 1, upset Juventus in the round of 16 and look to engineer an even greater shock in the last eight.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester City versus Lyon:

When: Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images