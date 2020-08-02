If you’re a Boston Bruins fan, you probably don’t need any help getting fired up for Sunday’s return to play.
However, if you’re a little groggy after a long Saturday, the Bruins delivered an excellent pick-me-up Sunday morning.
Ahead of its round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruin’s dropped an epic hype video that positions the team as “still hungry” to avenge last year’s loss in the Stanley Cup Final. The video also touches on Boston’s fight against COVID-19 amid a global pandemic.
Take a look:
The hunt resumes.#StillHungry | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/UWEb8OfTel
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 2, 2020
Great stuff.
The Bruins and Flyers will drop the puck at 3 p.m. ET.
More Hockey: Ondrej Kase Mum On Specifics About Reason For Lengthy Absence From Bruins
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images