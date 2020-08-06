Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans got to see both new and familiar faces Thursday.

The Patriots were back on the field at Gillette Stadium working on their conditioning before practices start Aug. 12 with full-contact sessions beginning Aug. 17.

Among those pictured by the organization were newcomers like draftees Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, along with quarterback Cam Newton and safety Adrian Phillips.

Veteran receiver Julian Edelman also was photographed, along with Matthew Slater, Terrance Brooks, James White, Isaiah Wynn and countless others.

Here’s a few photos, courtesy of NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Some more: Brandon Copeland, Beau Allen, Jake Burt, Justin Rohrwasser. pic.twitter.com/Cg4oHtsnaP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2020

You can also view the full gallery here.

The photos were posted shortly after the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline regarding player opt-outs.

The Patriots did not have any additional players opt out Thursday, but they’ll have an NFL-leading eight players choosing to sit out of the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images