A number of New England Patriots players were on the field at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, going through what looks to be conditioning drills, stretching, etc.
Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, James White, Matthew Slater, Devin and Jason McCourty, Jarrett Stidham, David Andrews, Brian Hoyer, Chase Winovich, Ja’Whaun Bentley, J.C. Jackson and Joejuan Williams were among the many on the field, seen in photos captured by team photographer David Silverman.
You can check out the full photo gallery here.
The Patriots will start practices Aug. 12, while full-contact sessions won’t begin until Aug. 17.
