Julian Edelman Raves About Cam Newton, Calls Patriots QB ‘Extremely Dynamic’

Safe to say Julian Edelman is enjoying his time with Cam Newton.

Edelman lauded the New England Patriots’ newest quarterback Friday during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” trumpeting Newton’s multifaceted skill set and boundless confidence.

“He’s definitely a former MVP for a reason,” Edelman said. “The guy is a professional. He works his tail off. He’s extremely dynamic, and he’s got a charming personality. It’s been fun to be around. He has a confidence about him — all quarterbacks have a confidence — but it’s just a little different with Cam. It’s a vibe that can feel you and get you in a mindset. It’s been fun.”

After nine years with the Carolina Panthers, Newton is competing for the Patriots’ starting job with second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer.

The three QBs split reps almost equally during the first three training camp practices that were open to reporters before Stidham, who’s thrown six interceptions thus far to Hoyer’s one and Newton’s two, saw a decreased workload Thursday.

“It’s also been great to see Stid come out and develop his personality and what he’s become,” Edelman said on WEEI. “And Hoy being such a smart guy who has been in the system for so long. It’s been fun to play with all of them.”

Edelman, a close friend of former New England signal-caller Tom Brady, said he’s seen “a great new energy” in the Patriots’ quarterback room, which also includes undrafted rookie Brian Lewerke.

“It’s something I never had to deal with, with someone other than who we used to have,” the 34-year-old wideout, who’s been limited in practice this week, said on WEEI. “It’s been fun to go out there and play with other guys.”

