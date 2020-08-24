Kyle Lowry Injury: Update On Guard Ahead Of Celtics-Raptors Series

The Celtics will be without Gordon Hayward for their second-round NBA Playoffs series against the Raptors, as the veteran forward currently is dealing with a sprained ankle.

It remains to be seen if one of Toronto’s key players will miss time due to a similar ailment.

Kyle Lowry exited the Raptors’ series-clinching win Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets minutes into the first quarter due to an apparent foot injury. The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday reported the injury is, indeed, a sprained ankle.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and status will be updated later. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 24, 2020

Luckily for the Raptors, Lowry’s ankle sprain doesn’t appear to be nearly as serious as Hayward’s. Toronto head coach Nick Nurse after the game Sunday noted the veteran point guard is “fine.”

Lowry also has a couple of days to rest and rehab his ankle before the Raptors and Celtics open their second-round series. Game 1 between the Atlantic Division rivals is set for Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. ET tip off.