Red Sox Promote Top Prospect Bobby Dalbec After Mitch Moreland Trade

Mitch Moreland’s time in Boston is over, but Bobby Dalbec’s is just beginning.

The Red Sox on Sunday promoted infielder Bobby Dalbec, one of the top prospects in their system, after trading Moreland to the San Diego Padres and releasing Marco Hernandez. Boston manager Ron Roenicke said Dalbec would start Sunday against the Washington Nationals if he made it to Fenway Park on time.

Dalbec was developed as a third baseman but likely will play first in the major leagues, at least in the short-term. He is one of the top power-hitting prospect to come through the Red Sox farm system in years.

Ron Roenicke: "It'll be nice to see Bobby up here and see what he can do. We'll continue to move on and I've talked about playing good baseball for quite a while. Hopefully we'll see some good baseball." — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 30, 2020

Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in 2016, spent the first of the 2020 season at McCoy Stadium, which is being used as the Red Sox’s alternative spring training site.

The 25-year-old hit .239 with 27 homers last season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket.