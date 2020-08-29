NBA Holds Moment Of Silence For Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson, Lute Olson

Saturday was a sad day in the NBA world.

Former Portland Trail Blazers star and UConn Men’s basketball great Cliff Robinson, legendary University of Arizona head coach Lute Olson and actor/activist Chadwick Boseman all passed away within the last 48 hours. And while the three didn’t necessarily cross paths often, they did possess one similar characteristic: their passion for creating positive change.

So, the league held a special moment of silence for the trio before Saturday’s Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic.

Check it out (and grab some tissues):

The Bucks and Magic share a moment of silence in honor of Cliff Robinson, Lute Olson and Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/vo8zb8K1zx — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 29, 2020

We’re not crying. You’re crying.