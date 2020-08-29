Red Sox Recognize Mitch Moreland For 10 Years Of MLB Service

Saturday marked a special anniversary for Mitch Moreland, and the Boston Red Sox organization wanted to show him some love.

Moreland, who is in the midst of his fourth season with the Red Sox, officially reached 10 years of MLB service Saturday.

Boston celebrated the anniversary with a pregame presentation to the first baseman, prior to the Red Sox facing the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

Check it out:

Big shoutout to Mitch! 👏👏👏



Congrats on 10 years of service in the big leagues! pic.twitter.com/hY8zN1lZpM — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 29, 2020

Moreland has been a major contributor to the team’s success since his arrival in Boston in 2017. He was named an MLB All-Star in 2018, prior to the Red Sox winning the World Series later that season.

Moreland’s contributions have been plentiful this season, as well. The 34-year-old has compiled a .349 batting average with 22 hits and eight home runs in 21 games this season.