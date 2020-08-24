NFL Rumors: Cowboys Iffy On Earl Thomas, In No Rush To Sign Star Safety

You might want to pump the brakes on the Earl Thomas-to-Dallas Cowboys rumors.

Thomas, 31, was released by the Ravens on Sunday after he punched a teammate during a practice two days prior. Baltimore reportedly had soured on the star safety well before the incident.

Many have viewed the Cowboys, whom Thomas previously has expressed a desire to join, as the most likely destination for the three-time All-Pro. But Dallas, like other teams, is hesitant to bring Thomas into the fold, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

From Monday’s episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast”:

“I’m not getting the vibe initially that the Cowboys are rushing to do anything with him. I think the market for Earl Thomas might not be as robust as some people seem to think. They want to know what happened in Baltimore, why that relationship went sour, the circumstances that led to his release. And because of that, I don’t think teams are exactly rushing to go sign Earl Thomas at this point and time. I think teams are trying to get more information before they make any move, and I think Dallas is in that category, making calls across the league and not necessarily loving what they are initially hearing.”

In all likelihood, Thomas will find a new home in the NFL. Sure, he’s getting long in the tooth and now has worn out his welcome with two organizations, but he still is an impact player.

Still, his actions in Baltimore apparently have depressed what should have been a sizable market for the former Legion of Boom standout.