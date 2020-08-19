NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Veteran Free Agent D-Tackle For Tryout

With Beau Allen absent from training camp, the New England Patriots are evaluating potential depth options at defensive tackle.

The Patriots hosted veteran free agent Xavier Williams for a tryout Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Williams, 28, has been on the market since the Kansas City Chiefs declined to re-sign him in March. The Northern Iowa product spent the last two seasons in Kansas City following three with the Arizona Cardinals.

After a career year in 2018 (47 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks in 16 games), the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Williams missed 11 games with an ankle injury last season. He returned in time for the playoffs but was inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

Allen, viewed as the Patriots’ likely replacement for Danny Shelton, has not been present at any of the Patriots’ three practices this week. New England signed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.

The Patriots worked out three players earlier this week — tight ends Paul Burton and Alex Ellis and offensive lineman Ben Braden — and signed all three. They have two open spots on their 53-man roster.