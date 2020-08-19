Video Of Brad Marchand Shows Tough Reality Of Playing In NHL Bubble

Athletes are creatures of habit.

And for Brad Marchand, that pregame routine entails giving kids in the stands a memory they’ll never forget by gently tossing pucks up over the glass for them to keep.

But playing with the Boston Bruins in the NHL bubble’s site in Toronto means, sadly, there are no fans in the stands to appreciate this gesture.

Still, you can’t mess up the ritual if you’re Marchand, right?

Well he isn’t. And ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bruins’ social media team caught him in the act.

Check it out below:

This is depressing and heartwarming at the same time, but hopefully the superstition helps Boston close out the series as they lead 3-1.