76ers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Celtics and 76ers will meet for Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series Wednesday afternoon in Orlando.

Boston’s series-opening win Monday came at a cost. Gordon Hayward sprained his ankle late in Game 1 and is expected to be sidelined for four weeks due to the injury. Marcus Smart is poised to replace Hayward in the Celtics’ starting lineup moving forward.

Here’s how to watch the second matchup of the best-of-seven set online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, NBC Sports Boston

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | TNT | NBC Sports Boston