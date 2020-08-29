Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Chris Mazza Takes Mound For Game 2 Of Series

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column after two consecutive losses, the most recent of which came Friday against the Washington Nationals.

The Red Sox will host the Nationals again Saturday night from Fenway Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Alex Verdugo will remain in the leadoff spot while Boston’s only change from Friday comes with Michael Chavis taking over at second base.

Right-hander Chris Mazza will get the start for Boston while Washington right-hander Anibal Sanchez seeks his second win in six starts this season.

Here are the lineups for both teams: