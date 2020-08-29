2020 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Regular Season Finale From Daytona Online

The NASCAR Cup Series 2020 regular season comes to a close Saturday night — can you believe it?

Drivers are set to compete in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway with three playoff spots up for grabs. Soon-to-be-retired Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time champion, currently is the first man out of the postseason.

Kevin Harvick will start at the pole alongside Martin Truex Jr. with Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Cup race online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live