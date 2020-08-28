Ron Roenicke Revealed What Mitch Moreland Wants To Do To Create Change

Mitch Moreland is ready to do more than just not play in games.

The Red Sox first baseman, along with the rest of the Boston team, did not partake in Thursday’s scheduled matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays to help bring awareness to social injustice.

Sox manager Ron Roenicke delivered a powerful message when talking about the state of the country and ongoing issues, as well as the impact stories from Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tom Goodwin shared.

And Roenicke also shared how much Moreland wants to be part of the change.

“Mitch Moreland, he’s concerned about really making a change,” he said on Zoom on Thursday. “It’s one thing sitting out a game and not playing the game to get people aware of this. But what do we do after that? He recommended this group starting a charity with the players. I know the organization — I talked to (chief baseball officer) Chaim (Bloom) a little bit about what Mitch had to say, and starting something that will make a difference and won’t just stop with tomorrow when we start playing again. And I think it was a great idea. So hopefully we can get that going.”

Talk about a team player.