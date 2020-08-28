Watch Mets, Marlins Observe Moment Of Silence Before Walking Off Field

The Mets and Marlins postponed their game Thursday

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins made a powerful statement Thursday night.

The two teams were set to play at Citi Field, but were one of a handful of games that were postponed in order to help bring awareness to social injustice.

The two teams took it a step further by walking onto Citi Field, observing a 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson before leaving a black T-Shirt that read “Black Lives Matter” at home plate. The league is scheduled to honor Robinson on Friday.

Well done.

