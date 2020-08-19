Watch David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron Score Game-Tying, Go-Ahead Goals For Bruins

David Krejci made sure the Bruins capitalized on the power play.
Boston found itself down 1-0 in the second period of Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday afternoon.
And once the B’s got on their first man advantage of the game, the shutout was no more.
Patrice Bergeron put a shot on Petr Mrazek from the circle and was denied. But Krejci was directly in front of the net for the rebound and tied things up at 1-1.
Check it out:
But Boston went back on the power play and once again took advantage of having the extra skater.
The Bruins added some insurance with just three seconds left in the period when Patrice Bergeron gobbled up Pastrnak’s shot off the end boards and threw it on net for the 2-1 edge.
The Bruins have a chance to send the Hurricanes home with a win.