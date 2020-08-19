Watch David Krejci, Patrice Bergeron Score Game-Tying, Go-Ahead Goals For Bruins

David Krejci made sure the Bruins capitalized on the power play.

Boston found itself down 1-0 in the second period of Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday afternoon.

And once the B’s got on their first man advantage of the game, the shutout was no more.

Patrice Bergeron put a shot on Petr Mrazek from the circle and was denied. But Krejci was directly in front of the net for the rebound and tied things up at 1-1.

Check it out: