Andrew Benintendi Injury: End Of Season Update On Red Sox Outfielder

The 2020 season was one to forget from Andrew Benintendi.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder was a mess in the 14 games he played before getting shut down due to a rib injury.

Obviously, that’s concerning for someone who figures to be part of the Red Sox outfield for years, and is a player that Boston leans on for production at the top of the lineup.

But with 2020 now in the rear-view mirror for Benintendi and the Red Sox, the focus now shifts to his health in 2021. And while he’s not totally healthy just yet, he’s heading in the right direction.

“Obviously he’s not full-go at this moment if we were still playing, that shouldn’t be a surprise,” Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday. “Substantively his offseason should be pretty normal.”

Benintendi finished the season hitting .103 (4-for-39), with no home runs, one run scored, one RBI and 17 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images