Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

The 29-year-old, who missed Monday’s win over Arsenal, has exhibited minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health and is getting better.

The club has and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/410050-klopp-thiago-jota-tsimikas-liverpool-no-rush" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">LiverpoolFC.com</a>