Why Max Kellerman Believes Patriots Are Chiefs’ Biggest Threat In AFC

Many viewed Monday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens as an AFC Championship Game preview.

Not so fast, says Max Kellerman.

Fresh off the Chiefs’ convincing win over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the “First Take” panel debated who presents the biggest challenge to Kansas City in the AFC. Kellerman, of all people, opted for the Patriots, who are exceeding expectations thus far on the campaign.

To be clear, Kellerman isn’t confident in any AFC team’s chances of knocking off Patrick Mahomes and Co. But he believes New England, given its developing offensive talent, new quarterback and stellar coaching, is the best bet.

“If you think of the development of those type of players with (Julian) Edelman, a different kind of dynamism in the offense with a dynamic quarterback who’s been to a Super Bowl, who’s been an MVP, who was voted by his peers the best player in the game in the middle of Aaron Rodgers’ and Tom Brady’s and Drew Brees’ prime — Cam was voted best in the game by his peers when he won the MVP — you take all of that and then you have (Bill) Belichick as coach,” Kellerman said Tuesday on ESPN. “You have one loss on the season and it was a great goal-line stand by the Seahawks, who everybody said is a top-three team in the NFL right now. They beat the Patriots by the skin of their teeth.

“So I think, in the end, a Belichick-coached team with developing offensive players and a dynamic quarterback is probably the best shot that anyone’s going to have against the Chiefs in the AFC.”

We’ll receive some idea of how the Patriots stack up with the reigning Super Bowl champions this Sunday. New England will travel to Kansas City for a Week 4 tilt.

