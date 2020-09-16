Can Celtics’ Issue With ‘Complacency’ Be Fixed? Marcus Smart Weighs In

It’s been somewhat of a theme for the Boston Celtics this postseason.

The Celtics take a big lead and, whether it be because of the offensive end or defensive end, allow their opponent to slowly creep back into the game.

It happened against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. And it happened again Tuesday night in their 117-114 Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat, who now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

This time, it was due to their offense getting stagnant. After building a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter behind ball movement and high percentage shots, the C’s got away from it and, instead, played isolation basketball.

It was perfectly depicted in their final few possessions of regulation. First, Kemba Walker dribbled the ball for 20 seconds at half court before driving to the rim, getting blocked and ultimately allowing Boston to turn the ball over on a shot-clock violation. The next possession, with the game tied, the Celtics wasted the final 22 seconds of regulation only to have Jayson Tatum settle for a 27-foot 3-point attempt. It was off the mark and sent the game to overtime.