Twitter Praises Celtics’ Brad Wanamaker For Game 1 Performance Vs. Heat

It wasn’t the end result the Boston Celtics had hoped for — a 117-114 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the the Eastern Conference Finals.

But the Celtics did receive some crucial help off the bench, with contributions from guard Brad Wanamaker that impressed many.

Wanamaker scored 11 points in 25 minutes, shooting an efficient 3-for-5 from the field while tallying a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He also added three rebounds, six assists and an impressive five steals on the defensive end.

Wanamaker’s production had many praising his efforts on Twitter.

Brad Wanamaker is playing the best game he's ever had for the Celtics. So good defensively, causing problems off-ball and in the passing lanes—somehow he has five steals. Making quick decisions on offense—11 points and six assists. And not traveling off the catch—zero turnovers. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 16, 2020

I think this might be the first Brad Wanamaker-Tim Duncan comparison of all time, but I'm here for it. https://t.co/8160GUBR2M — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 16, 2020

Brad Wanamaker has been really, really good tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 16, 2020

Brad Wanamaker does it himself on both ends! 👏@MiamiHEAT 82@celtics 92



4th quarter on ESPN pic.twitter.com/h26NAe8Rgg — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

FIVE steals for Wanamaker, to go along with 11 points and six assists. What a night he's having.



And to think there were people who tried to trash his name all season… — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) September 16, 2020

Brad Wanamaker having himself a night. I'm not sure Brad can take him out of the game at this point. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 16, 2020

Boston will return to the floor for Game 2, looking to even up the series on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images