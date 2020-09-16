Twitter Praises Celtics’ Brad Wanamaker For Game 1 Performance Vs. Heat

It wasn’t the end result the Boston Celtics had hoped for — a 117-114 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the the Eastern Conference Finals.
But the Celtics did receive some crucial help off the bench, with contributions from guard Brad Wanamaker that impressed many.
Wanamaker scored 11 points in 25 minutes, shooting an efficient 3-for-5 from the field while tallying a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. He also added three rebounds, six assists and an impressive five steals on the defensive end.
Wanamaker’s production had many praising his efforts on Twitter.
Boston will return to the floor for Game 2, looking to even up the series on Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images