Celtics Injury Report: Gordon Hayward, Javonte Green Remain Out For Game 3

There’s not much of a development on the Boston Celtics’ injury report prior to Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

The Celtics, who hold a 2-0 series lead following a Game 2 win Tuesday, will continue to be without three players — Gordon Hayward, Javonte Green and Tremont Waters. None of them have played in the Celtics’ second-round series against the Raptors.

Hayward, of course, continues to rehab away from the Orlando bubble following a Grade III right ankle sprain. Head coach Brad Stevens provided an update on the forward earlier this week, saying the four-week timeline Boston originally had may be “aggressive.”

Green continues to recover from right knee surgery while Waters has missed the last two games with a left knee sprain.

The Celtics will return to the floor Thursday with game time set for 6:30 p.m. ET from the NBA campus in Walt Disney World.