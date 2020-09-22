Peter King Pinpoints Three Teams That Should Regret Not Signing Cam Newton

One could argue most franchises in the NFL should regret not signing Cam Newton this offseason, seeing as the veteran quarterback has been excellent in his first two games with the New England Patriots while playing under a very team-friendly contract.

Even in situations where the starter was obvious, adding Newton would have provided solid QB insurance to guard against injury and/or underperformance.

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes three teams, in particular, should really regret not signing Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March after nine seasons with the organization: the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

“What’s the object of the game in the NFL? The object of the game is to get the best team you can, 1-53,” King said Tuesday on “PFT Live” with Mike Florio. “So, if you are the Jacksonville Jaguars, I don’t career how much in love you are with Gardner Minshew. That is a place where there was a crying need for depth at the quarterback position.”

The Jaguars instead handed the keys to Minshew without question after trading Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.