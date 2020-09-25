Julian Edelman Explains How He’s Mentoring N’Keal Harry, Is ‘Super Proud’ Of Wideout

N’Keal Harry has looked to his elders to help guide him as he navigates his second NFL season.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has taken an active role in mentoring the young wideout. Julian Edelman has, as well.

Edelman, who’s 12 years older than Harry and joined the Patriots when the latter was still in middle school, explained Friday how he’s tried to pass along pearls of wisdom to New England’s top 2019 draft pick.

“I just kind of share with him little things that helped me when I was young,” the 34-year-old receiver said in a video conference. “We’ve all been young in the locker room, we’ve all been new to an environment, and I don’t know anywhere else, but here it’s a little different, I guess. That’s what everyone says. You just try to give him little tidbits on things that make things more routine and comfortable for him.

“So that’s what I try do, lead by example, if I see something that could be better … if I see something or if he has a question, I could be the guy that he can ask a question to, so that’s what I try to do.”

Injured or ineffective for much of his rookie season, Harry turned in the best performance of his young career last Sunday in Seattle, catching eight passes on 12 targets for 72 yards in a 35-30 loss to the Seahawks. Three of those catches — all gaining 12 or more yards — came on New England’s final possession, which ended with Newton being tackled short of the goal line as time expired.

Two games into his sophomore campaign, Harry has 13 catches for 111 yards. He caught just 12 passes for 105 yards in seven appearances as a rookie.

“I’m super proud of him,” Edelman said. “I hope he continues to blossom the way he’s going, because he’s doing an awesome job.”

Harry (ankle) and Edelman (knee) both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots