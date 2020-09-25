Eduardo Rodriguez Gets ‘Really Good News,’ Hopeful For Normal Offseason

Eduardo Rodriguez got some much-needed good news at his latest appointment.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been dealing with myocarditis as a result of contracting COVID-19. Rodriguez did not pitch at all this season as a result.

Manager Ron Roenicke recently said it was unclear when the southpaw would be able to begin a strength training program. But he revealed Friday that Rodriguez will begin walking soon.

“Really good news,” the manager said Friday on Zoom prior to Boston’s game against the Atlanta Braves. “All the reports that came back, (the doctors) looked at it. He’s been cleared to start just walking in a couple weeks. That will elevate to treadmill. They’re hoping his offseason will be normal and he’ll be able to build himself up for (2021).”

Getting Rodriguez back next season certainly will be a boost to the depleted starting rotation that already was without Chris Sale. And if he can replicate his 2019 19-win season, it will be bad news for batters.