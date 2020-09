The Boston Celtics are fighting for their season.

Trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, the C’s will meet the Miami Heat on Friday evening in the Orlando bubble.

Boston lost Game 4 to get pushed to the brink of elimination, so it’s now tasked with rattling off three straight wins if it wants to reach the NBA Finals.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Heat Game 5 online:

When: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images