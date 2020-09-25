Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Has MLB’s Most Popular Jersey In 2020 Season

Mookie Betts’ enduring excellence has lifted him to the top of another chart.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has Major League Baseball’s most-popular jersey this season, according to MLBShop.com data MLB.com released Friday. His No. 50 jersey has outsold every other players’ in MLB’s official online story since the start of the 2020 season.

Betts tops MLB’s most-popular-jersey list for the first time his seven-year career, and he dethrones New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who reigned for the previous three seasons.

Here are the top-five selling MLB jerseys in 2020, per MLBShop.com

1) Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers No. 50

2) Aaron Judge, New York Yankees No. 99

3) Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies No. 3

4) Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres No. 23

5) Juan Soto, Washington Nationals No. 22Betts,

Betts joined the Dodgers in February via trade with the Boston Red Sox. He agreed in July to a massive, 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers, all but ensuring his stay in Los Angeles will be long and fruitful. That might have given fans license to buy his jersey in droves, knowing it will have some staying power.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images