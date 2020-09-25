Red Sox Vs. Braves Lineups: Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts Sit To Begin Series

The Boston Red Sox’s season is down to just three games.

Boston opens up its final series Friday night against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Braves look to extend their winning streak to four, while the Red Sox hope to bounce back after a 13-1 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

As for the lineups, Ron Roenicke is mixing it up a bit, with Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts beginning the game on the bench. Jackie Bradley Jr. will bat cleanup, while Christian Arroyo will man shortstop and bat second. Bobby Dalbec will take over a third base with Devers sitting.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox vs. Braves.