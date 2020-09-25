Patriots Practice Notes: Frustrating Start To Josh Uche’s Career Continues

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just when it looked like New England Patriots rookie linebacker Josh Uche was ready to make his NFL debut, the injury bug bit the 2020 second-round pick again.

Uche was absent from Friday’s practice with a foot issue after popping up on the Patriots’ injury report Thursday. Uche was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and missed last week’s game after appearing on the injury report with an ankle issue last Thursday.

The Patriots could use his combination of size and athleticism in the middle of their defense.

Running back James White (family matter) also was absent from practice Friday. White was inactive in Week 2 after his father tragically died and his mother was injured in a car accident.

Patriots center David Andrews was present for the start of practice after reportedly breaking his thumb. Despite Andrews’ attendance Thursday, he did not participate in practice, per the team. The Patriots have multiple options to replace Andrews in their starting offensive line. They could start Hjalte Froholdt, move Joe Thuney from left guard to center or elevate James Ferentz from the practice squad.

