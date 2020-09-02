Patriots Depth Chart Projection: Who Starts At Tight End, Linebacker?

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel – James White

Damien Harris

Rex Burkhead

Lamar Miller

J.J. Taylor

Harris very easily could wind up being the better running back, but Michel shouldn’t lose his starting role without first being able to defend it. Harris or Miller could pass Michel by the seasons’ end.

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

Dalton Keene

Paul Quessenberry

Keene is listed under two positions on this depth chart. Quessenberry is a great story, but he should spend some time on the practice squad before receiving any roster consideration.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman – N’Keal Harry – Mohamed Sanu

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Jakobi Meyers

Devin Ross

Jeff Thomas

Isaiah Zuber

Andre Baccellia

This group is tough to predict. Meyers was injured for most of the Patriots’ open training camp practices and still is wearing a red non-contact jersey because of his shoulder ailment. Was his absence enough for Byrd and Olszewski to pass him on the depth chart?

TIGHT END

Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Paul Butler

Jake Burt

Asiasi would be the top player here, but he suffered an injury that limited him in practice. If we had to guess, then Izzo would begin the season as the starter. Asiasi and/or Keene could quickly pass him on the depth chart.

There’s also a possibility that the Patriots could sign or trade for a tight end who would immediately get inserted into the starting offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Isaiah Wynn – Joe Thuney – David Andrews – Shaq Mason – Jermaine Eluemunor

Hjalte Froholdt

Korey Cunningham

Michael Onwenu

Yodny Cajuste

Ben Braden

Justin Herron

Tyler Gauthier

Eluemunor as a starter is a bit of a shocker but no one else has stepped up in Marcus Cannon’s absence. The Patriots need to find a dependable third tackle, whether that’s on their roster, on the street or from another team.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Lawrence Guy – Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Deatrich Wise

Beau Allen

Nick Thurman

Xavier Williams

Bill Murray

Michael Barnett

It’s unfortunate that Allen has missed all of training camp with an apparent injury. He’d likely be a projected starter if he could get back on the field.

LINEBACKER

Ja’Whaun Bentley – John Simon – Josh Uche – Shilique Calhoun

Chase Winovich

Brandon Copeland

Anfernee Jennings

Caash Maluia

Terez Hall

Derek Rivers

Scoota Harris

Tashawn Bower

There could be a pretty solid rotation in this group with Winovich, Copeland and Jennings also seeing playing time. It will take a village to replace Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Winovich and Jennings could replace Simon and Calhoun on third down, for instance.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore – JC Jackson – Jonathan Jones

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

D’Angelo Ross

Mike Jackson

Myles Bryant

In all reality, the Patriots have four starters here in Gilmore, Jackson, Jones and McCourty, but we had to stop somewhere. McCourty finished fourth among Patriots cornerbacks in snaps last season, but he also dealt with an injury. We’d expect him to come in fourth again this year.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty – Terrence Brooks

Kyle Dugger

Adrian Phillips

Joejuan Williams

Cody Davis

Williams is listed at both positions because he has that type of versatility. There’s really no telling who could start next to McCourty between Brooks, Dugger, Phillips and Williams. The Patriots hope it’s Dugger by the end of the season, but injuries in camp slowed down the rookie’s progress.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nick Folk – Jake Bailey – Joe Cardona

Justin Rohrwasser

At this point, expect Folk, a veteran, to make the team over Rohrwasser, a 2020 fifth-round pick.

