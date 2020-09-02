Celtics Fans Will Love Marcus Smart’s Response To Isaiah Thomas’ Tweet

Marcus Smart had himself a 3-point party Tuesday night inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

Smart knocked down five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Raptors. Boston trailed Toronto by eight prior to Smart’s flurry from beyond the arc, and his final trey knotted things up at 85-85 with just under eight minutes left to play. From there, the C’s toughed out an impressive win over the reigning NBA champions.

Smart’s stellar shooting night elicited countless reactions on social media, including a tweet from the guard’s former Boston teammate, Isaiah Thomas. Smart responded to IT with a tweet Green Teamers surely will appreciate.

I was in my I.T. mode fr fr … https://t.co/ubeJnkaOol — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 2, 2020

Smart and the C’s will look to extend their 2020 playoff win streak to seven Thursday night when they meet the Raptors for Game 3 of the sides’ Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images