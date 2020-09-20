Patriots-Seahawks Inactive List: James White Out After Father’s Death

New England Patriots running back James White won’t play Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks after his father reportedly died in a car accident.

White’s mother, who also was in the vehicle, is in critical condition, FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater reported Sunday.

The Patriots will dress running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and rookie J.J. Taylor in White’s place.

Here is the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

QB Jarrett Stidham

RB James White

TE Dalton Keene (neck)

OT Korey Cunningham

LB Josh Uche (ankle)

DB Myles Bryant

More notes:

— Stidham, Cunningham and Bryant are healthy scratches. Bryant was signed off of the Patriots’ practice squad this week.

— Defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), linebacker Brandon Copeland (knee), wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee), N’Keal Harry (shoulder) and Matthew Slater (knee) are active despite being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

— Brian Hoyer will back up Cam Newton at quarterback.

— Tight ends Ryan Izzo and Devin Asiasi and fullback Jakob Johnson will be active with Keene down.

— Rookies Michael Onwenu and Justin Herron and backup guard/center Hjalte Froholdt will back up starting offensive linemen LT Isaiah Wynn, left guard Joe Thuney, center David Andrews, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle Jermaine Elumunor. Onwenu and Herron could be used as jumbo tight ends.

— The Patriots will be down Uche for the second straight week. Copeland, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Chase Winovich, John Simon, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers and rookie Cassh Maluia will dress at the position. New England also can use safeties Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks and Kyle Dugger at linebacker. Maluia is set to make his NFL debut after being inactive last week.

