Patriots Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The Patriots are in for a tough test Sunday afternoon.

New England on Sunday will host the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 3 NFL clash at Gillette Stadium. The Raiders, with an explosive offense rooted in an excellent offensive line, are 2-0 on the season, while Cam Newton and the new-look Patriots are 1-1.

Will New England get back in the win column after last Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, or will Vegas move to 3-0? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Raiders online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

