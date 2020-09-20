Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Yankees For Chance To Win Cash Prize

Do you want to have some extra fun during Sunday’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees?

By playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during Sunday’s matchup, fans can have a stake in the proceedings and outcome. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET, so be sure to visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Red Sox-Yankees will feature on-screen questions, prompting fans to cast their votes for various predictive questions online. There will be even more questions fans can answer online — and your chances to win will increase with each question answered correctly.

The player who scores the most point by the end of Sunday afternoon’s game will win a $250 digital cash gift card.