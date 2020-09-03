Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Looks To Snap Skid Vs. Toronto

The Red Sox look to snap a three-game losing skid Thursday night when they welcome the Blue Jays to Fenway Park.

Toronto is in Boston for its first of five (yes, five) games as it hopes to catch the New York Yankees in the American League East standings.

The Blue Jays are fresh off a win over the Seattle Mariners, while the Red Sox seek their first win of September.

Alex Verdugo remains in the leadoff spot, while Yairo Munoz will bat ninth and play left field.

Boston turns to Martín Pérez who looks to bounce back after battling a blister in his last start.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (12-25)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley, CF

Michael Chavis, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Yairo Munoz, LF

Martín Pérez, LHP (2-4, 4.58 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (19-16)

Cavan Biggio, RF

Randal Grichuk, CF

Teoscar Hernandez, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Joe Panik, 3B

Danny Jansen, C

Santiago Espinal, SS

Taijuan Walker, RHP (3-2, 3.27 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images



