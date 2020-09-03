Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Celtics can put the reigning NBA champions on the brink of elimination Thursday night.

Boston and the Toronto Raptors will meet for Game 3 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series inside the league’s Orlando bubble. After cruising to victory in Game 1, the C’s outlasted the Raptors in a back-and-forth Game 2.

In addition to taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals series, Boston can improve its 2020 postseason win streak to seven with a win.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics Game 3 online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images