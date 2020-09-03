Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Can Toronto get back in the series?

The Celtics can put the reigning NBA champions on the brink of elimination Thursday night.

Boston and the Toronto Raptors will meet for Game 3 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series inside the league’s Orlando bubble. After cruising to victory in Game 1, the C’s outlasted the Raptors in a back-and-forth Game 2.

In addition to taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals series, Boston can improve its 2020 postseason win streak to seven with a win.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics Game 3 online:

When: Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

