Red Sox Notes: Martín Pérez Thanks Fans, Hopeful To Return To Boston Next Year

Martín Pérez’s final outing in 2020 certainly wasn’t one to remember, but he remains optimistic for the future.

The Red Sox lefty gave up six earned runs across four innings in Boston’s 13-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

After the game, Pérez thanked Sox fans for the support this season, and noted he was hopeful to return next year.

“Tonight was not the best outing,” he said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “The way that I finished the season was not (what I wanted), but that’s part of the game. Sometimes you go out there, you just have to go out there and compete.

“I want to be back next season. I feel at home here,” Pérez added. “And one thing I want to say to the fans, is thank you for all of the support.”

He also took to Twitter to express his love for Boston and its fans.

Unfortunately, tonight wasn’t the way how I wanted to end the season. However, I feel blessed for this season even though it wasn’t season we used to see. I’m grateful to all the fans for the love and support, and make #PerezDay very special. Hopefully I’ll see you next year✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/40l26yuoXw — Martin Perez (@MartinPerez54d) September 25, 2020

Manager Ron Roenicke spoke highly of Pérez.

“He pitched good, he made all his outings, and I like what he does on the field, I like what he does off the field,” he said on Zoom. “I like what he does with the leadership with the Latin players.”

Pérez does have a team option for 2021.

It’s unclear if Pérez will return to the Red Sox next season. But if he does, adding him to a rotation that will include Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi certainly will make for an entertaining pitching staff.

Here are some other notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

— Thursday may very well have been Jackie Bradley Jr.’s final home game at Fenway Park.

The outfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and has expressed his interest in testing the open market.

“Hopefully it works out,” Roenicke said of keeping him around.

Bradley struck out to end the game.

— Tzu-Wei Lin made his pitching debut in the ninth… and it didn’t go so well.

Lin gave up three earned runs on four hits in an inning of work.

But hey, he looked to enjoy being on the mound. And with the amount of pitchers Boston already had used, it made sense.

— Domingo Tapia faced one better before needing to exit the game.

The pitcher was drilled in the bicep, but managed to make the out before being tended to by the team trainer.

“It hit pretty hard. It hit him right square in the bicep,” Roenicke said. “They’re calling it a contusion and he’s day to day right now.”

— Boston begins its final series of the season Friday when it travels to Atlanta to take on the Braves.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images