Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls To Braves In 11 Innings In Opening Game Of Final Series

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 22-36, while the Braves moved to 35-23.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Welp.

The game was back and forth, but Atlanta eventually prevailed.

ON THE BUMP

— It didn’t take long for the Braves to score off Mazza.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit an absolute rocket out of the park in the first to make it 1-0. The round-tripper traveled 495 feet, making some history in the process.

Mazza bounced back with a 1-2-3 second and third, compiling four strikeouts. The pitcher’s night was done after five innings and one earned run and six total K’s.

— Darwinzon Hernandez took over in the sixth and worked around a walk and a hit batsman.

— The seventh belonged to Ryan Weber and he struggled a bit after getting the first out.

Weber hit two batters and surrendered a single to load up the bags, but he was able to get out the inning unscathed with Boston’s lead still in tact.

— Ryan Brasier took the mound for the eighth and got into a bit of trouble with the bases loaded and one out.

Despite getting out No. 2, Marcell Ozuna ripped a single to center to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

An error made it a 4-2 game before the inning came to a close.

— Matt Barnes tossed a scoreless ninths despite giving up back-to-back walks with two outs.

And this one needed extras to decide the winner.

— Jeffrey Springs had the 10th and a leadoff single from Ozzie Albies brought Acuña around from second to make it 6-5.

Atlanta tied it at 6-6 on a Dansby Swanson double before Springs got out of the inning.

Springs returned and surrendered the walk-off home run to Freeman.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got its first hit in the fifth with a game-tying home run from Jackie Bradley Jr.

This guy is on FIRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDcmRJl38s — NESN (@NESN) September 26, 2020

— The Red Sox took their first lead of the game in the seventh after three one-out walks loaded the bases for Rafael Devers.

The third baseman grounded out, but was able to drive in a run to make it 2-1.

— Things got interesting in the ninth when the Sox loaded the bases with one out.

And a bad throw on what should have been an inning-ending ground ball by Rafael Devers turned into two runs scoring to make it 4-4.

— The Red Sox took back the lead in the 10th.

Plawecki singled to drive Alex Verdugo in from second for the 5-4 lead.

Dalbec followed that up with a single of his own to add some insurance and make it a 6-4 game.

— Boston once again took the lead on Verdugo sacrifice bunt to score Devers for the 7-6 edge.

But the Sox couldn’t hold on to the lead.

— Plawecki led the way with three hits. Martinez, Bradley and Dalbec each had one.

TWEET OF THE GAME

We hope the home run cart still is a thing come 2021.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Braves on Saturday night. First pitch from Truist Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images