Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Gives Blunt Assessment Of His 2020 Season

J.D. Martinez hasn’t had the best season. And he certainly knows it.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter is batting .217 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. Martinez has mentioned how not being able to spend as much time in the video room this year has impacted him.

And when asked to assess his season prior to Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, Martinez did not hold back.

“It’s been very frustrating,” he said over Zoom. “I think that’s been obvious. I think everybody has seen it.

“I’ve sucked.”

Martinez isn’t sugarcoating it, that’s for sure.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images